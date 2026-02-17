What Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Dotasra Did When He Met His Look-Alike 'Dharam Bhai'

A casual wedding-day video turned into a viral moment and brought Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra face to face with his look-alike, 43-year-old Naresh Kumar Sindhi, at the Rajasthan State Assembly.

Naresh Kumar Sindhi, who runs a catering business and also works in medical sales, was captured at a wedding in his hometown Ladnu in Rajasthan's Nagaur district by YouTuber and influencer Shakti Singh Rathore.

Naresh says he was simply eating chowmein at the function on February 8 when Shakti recorded the video and posted it online.

The clip quickly went viral, drawing 2 million views and 40,000 likes.

Naresh says he had never realised he looked so much like Govind Singh Dotasra, the Congress president in Rajasthan and MLA from Laxmangarh in Sikar. After the video spread, he was mobbed by people.

"I could not go out of my house for 4 days," he said. "The video attracted so much attention, and then I decided, along with Shakti, that I would go and meet Govind Singh Dotasra."

The Meeting At The Assembly

Dotasra, who is 62, was delighted to find a look-alike who is almost 20 years younger. He welcomed Naresh warmly on the front lawns of the state assembly, fed him sweets, and called him a dharam bhai (brother).

"I will give him a ticket in the upcoming panchayat elections and make him fight a panchayat election. He can also campaign for me," Dotasra joked.

He also told Naresh, "Go to my barber Sanju and get your hair cut and dyed like mine."

Naresh travelled from Ladnu to Jaipur for the meeting, dressed in a kurta-pyjama similar to Dotasra's style and even wore the leader's trademark ghamcha around his neck.

At the request of journalists, he swung the ghamcha over his head, just like Dotasra often does.

Story Behind Ghamcha Trademark

In a light moment during the interaction, Dotasra told NDTV that the famous ghamcha wave began after an ED raid at his home in October 2023, just before the assembly polls.

"After the ED came to raid my residence in October 2023 just ahead of the assembly polls, at my next public meeting, I realised I needed to do something to keep the enthusiasm of my karyakartas going. So I waved my gamcha over my head as a sign of bravado that we are not deterred by politically motivated raids and that became my trademark."