BJP Can Stop Rahul Gandhi In Parliament, But...: Rajasthan Congress In-Charge

Senior Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa today said BJP tried to suppress the voice of party leader Rahul Gandhi and ended up losing in the Himachal Pradesh and the Karnataka assembly elections.

The same will repeat in the upcoming state elections as well, the in-charge of the Congress in Rajasthan said.

"The BJP can stop Rahul Gandhi from speaking in Parliament but party workers and people of the country will not tolerate this," Mr. Randhawa told reporters.

"You have seen the result of silencing (Gandhi) in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka assembly elections. The result was given by the people and wherever there are elections, the result will be the same," he said, exuding confidence in the Congress' victory in the 2024-Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Randhawa was speaking to the media before the Congress' day-long "Maun Vrat" demonstration at the Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi.

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Swarnim Chaturvedi said the "Maun Vrat" demonstration is being observed from 10 am to 5 pm in support of Rahul Gandhi's "fearless and uncompromising politics".



