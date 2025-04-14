"After 50 Bombs" Comment, Congress Extends Support To Pratap Singh Bajwa

Congress MPs, MLAs and senior leaders today extended support to the state's Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party government of attempting to intimidate him. The leaders said Mr Bajwa has not said anything new and urged the government to focus on the threat to the peace and harmony in Punjab.

In an interview to a private television channel, Mr Bajwa had claimed that he had information that "50 bombs have reached Punjab". "Of this, 18 have exploded, 32 are yet to go off," he had said.

In a statement, the Congress leaders insisted what Mr Bajwa revealed was already in public domain and was being reported by the media.

Already there have been more than 20 incidents of grenade attacks on police stations, religious places and also the residence of a senior BJP leader, they said. Statues of Baba Saheb Ambedkar have also been desecrated, they pointed out.

Condemning what they called the high-handed attitude of the government and its attempts to intimidate and implicate Mr Bajwa.

Congress leaders reiterated that the threat to peace and harmony in Punjab was real. Mr Bajwa had only drawn attention to that while the government was trying to divert the attention, the party said.

They asserted that the Congress will continue to hold the government accountable no matter how much intimidation it tries to resort to.

The statement was signed by a number of Congress leaders, led by PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

