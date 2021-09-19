Rahul Gandhi's Tweet For New Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi

Rahul Gandhi congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi today.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday after he was picked as the next Punjab chief minister, and said the party must continue to fulfil the promises made to the people of the state.

Mr Channi, who was elected the Congress Legislature Party leader on Sunday, and will take oath as chief minister on Monday, succeeds Amarinder Singh who resigned on Saturday alleging humiliation by the party.

Congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi Ji for the new responsibility.



We must continue to fulfill the promises made to the people of Punjab. Their trust is of paramount importance. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 19, 2021

