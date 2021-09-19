Who Is Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab's New Chief Minister

Charanjit Singh Channi has been appointed Chief Minister of Punjab

Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi has been appointed Chief Minister of Punjab, the party said today after a meeting with its MLAs following the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh, just months away from the assembly election.

Mr Channi, 58, who is the first Dalit Chief Minister of Punjab, was the state Technical Education Minister before he was named for the top post.

He is a three-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib constituency.

"It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Charanjit Singh Channi has been unanimously elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab," Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat tweeted.