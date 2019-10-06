BSF Pilot Who Impersonated Senior To Fly Amit Shah's Plane Resigns

The official is facing enquiry for impersonating his senior to fly Amit Shah's plane. (File photo)

Border Security Force (BSF) pilot Wing Commander (retd) JS Sangwan, who is facing criminal charges for impersonating his senior to fly Union Home Minister Amit Shah's plane, has resigned from the services.

Sources in the BSF said that Wing Commander (retd) Sangwan had sent his resignation in the first week of September which cannot be accepted as he has a pending, ongoing departmental enquiry against him.

"Till the time his enquiry is pending, the decision on his resignation cannot be taken," a senior BSF official said.

"The accused pilot had asked few questions which have been addressed appropriately by BSF," another BSF official claimed.

Mr Sangwan, who was posted in the BSF air wing is a Kargil war veteran.

Sources in BSF claimed that accused pilot has submitted a petition seeking voluntary resignation from the services with effect from October 31. He had sent the petition twice, first on September 2 and then on September 16.

According to reports, throughout June and July, engineering and construction firm Larsen and Toubro (L&T) received a series of emails from the BSF Air Wing, which flies Amit Shah, requesting Mr Sangwan be given a chance to fly L&T flights.

According to the complaint against Mr Sangwan, the emails claimed that the pilot had nearly 4,000 hours of flying experience.

The issue came to light when L&T contacted BSF a couple of days before he was scheduled to fly aboard with Amit Shah.

A complaint in the matter was handed over in this regard to the Domestic Airport police station which is under investigation while an internal enquiry was also launched by the BSF.

