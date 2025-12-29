Fog, Extreme Cold Or New Year, BSF Does Not Blink: NDTV Ground Report

The Border Security Force (BSF), India's first line of defence at border areas where they are deployed, has increased monitoring of the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The move comes amid the Indian Army's parallel operations at several areas in the icy heights to neutralise terrorists despite the biting cold in peak winter.

Intelligence received from various sources said Pakistan may try to push in Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists from multiple launchpads along the border under the cover of thick fog during the New Year, people with direct knowledge of the matter told NDTV.

In technical terms, the counter-infiltration grid has been strengthened and all identified gaps have been plugged, sources said.

NDTV went to the Akhnoor sector along the International Border to see the BSF at work.

Women soldiers of the BSF stood guard, their eyes scanning the land in front of them. The air is cold and still. These fearless women soldiers earned the reputation of teaching a lesson to Pakistan's Rangers during Operation Sindoor.

They had destroyed Pakistani Ranger positions and stopped attempts by Pakistani forces to target villages in the Akhnoor sector. Their participation in the counter-infiltration grid has sharpened the BSF's spear, ever ready to strike the enemy.

These women, away from their homes and families, guard one of India's most dangerous borders so that citizens of Bharat can celebrate the New Year in peace.

Dense Fog A Challenge

Dense fog is a common occurrence during this time of the year. It reduces visibility and limits the ability of the security forces to detect potential infiltrators efficiently. As part of its winter strategy, the BSF has deployed anti-fog and thermal imaging devices, increased patrols and combing operations.

Despite the challenges, the BSF soldiers kept their gaze fixed at the terrain they had been assigned to watch. Danger could come from anywhere, any moment.

Many hi-tech and modern surveillance devices help the BSF soldiers in detecting movements and in keeping tabs on Pakistani posts that may serve as terror launching pads. In fact, every Pakistani outpost across the border is a potential terror launchpad.

At least 80 terrorists are waiting to cross into India this winter from the International Border and the LoC to keep the pot boiling in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

The border fence, which was visible during the day, could not be seen after sundown as it disappeared in a blanket of fog. The BSF soldiers, however, did not look away.