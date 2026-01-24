Watch: Foreign Traveller Stuck At India-Bangladesh Border Hitchhikes With BSF Officers

A video of a foreign traveller has gone viral on social media after she shared her experience being assisted by the Border Security Force (BSF) near the India-Bangladesh border. In a now-viral Instagram video titled "POV: The video I send my mum to show her I am safe in India", content creator Meike Hijman stated the BSF officers came to her rescue after she was stranded in the border region. Her story has since gained significant traction on social media, with many praising the BSF for prompt action.

In the clip, Hijman can be seen sitting in the backseat of the military pickup truck while two uniformed officers occupy the front seats of the vehicle. Hijman said she recorded the video to reassure her mother of her safety.

"I was stranded at the India-Bangladesh border. There was no public transfer, so I hitchhiked! And now I'm sitting in the back seat of a military pickup truck. I'm safe, mum!!!"

Check The Viral Clip Here:

Also Read | 'This Is Switzerland': Vande Bharat Against Snowcapped Background Stuns Social Media

'Most Trustworthy Professionals'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 2.2 million views and hundreds of comments as social media users highlighted that she could not have picked a safer option to travel if she tried.

"Lady, you are the safest that any human being can be," said one user, while another added: "You are in the hands of the greatest protectors of the country."

A third commented: "I love how people from outside India also trust the Army in India. They really are some of the most trustworthy professionals! I hope you enjoy your visit here."

A fourth said: "If you are a good person and you are with the Indian Army, then you are safe all the time."