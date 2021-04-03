Not Challenging Campaign Ban In High Court: BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma is the BJP's poll strategist for the ongoing Assam Assembly election (File)

Assam minister and senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma - who last night was given a 48-hour ban on campaigning for Tuesday's Assembly election third phase - has firmly denied reports he has challenged the Election Commission's order in the Gauhati High Court.

"I have accepted this order with all due respect to the Election Commission. The media reports are false. I have not moved the Gauhati High Court or any other court against it. I have canceled all my campaign schedules," Mr Sarma told NDTV on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier sources close to Mr Sarma had suggested that he would, in fact, move the High Court and a hearing on this matter could take place sometime today.

On Friday night the poll body issued its order after it upheld a complaint by the Congress; the party said Mr Sarma openly threatened to send Hagrama Mohilary - whose Bodoland People's Front is a member of the opposition alliance - to jail by misusing the National Investigation Agency.

The period of the ban effectively meant Mr Sarma - who is the BJP's main poll strategist and has been listed as a 'star campaigner' - could no longer campaign in this Assembly election.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had welcomed the ban and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda should be similarly barred.

"EC barring Himanta Sarma for 48 hours proves BJP has lost polls... is resorting to tactics to influence polls... should also bar Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Sarbananda Sonowal and JP Nadda, who were shown in ads in Assam's newspapers, for free and fair polls," he told news agency ANI.

On Thursday the poll body had issued a show-cause notice to Mr Sarma, to which he replied on Friday. Unfortunately for him, the explanation was deemed "not satisfactory".

Mr Mohilary was once an ally of the BJP but switched to the Congress after the BJP joined hands with the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) to form Bodoland Territorial Council in December.

The election to the 126-member Assam Assembly has been spread over three phases with 77.2 per cent of the electorate exercising their franchise in 39 constituencies in the second phase on April 1. In the first phase on March 27 around 76 per cent of voters in 30 constituencies cast their vote.

The third and final phase will be held on April 6, with votes to be counted on May 2.

With input from ANI