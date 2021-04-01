Poll Body Notice To Himanta Sarma For 'Threatening' Congress's Assam Ally

Himanta Biswa Sarma had passed threatening remarks on Hagrama Mohilary, Congress alleged (File)

The Election Commission of India issued a show-cause notice to Assam Minister and senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday after a complaint was filed by the Congress.

The Congress has accused Himanta Biswa Sarma, the main poll strategist for BJP in Assam, of passing threatening remarks against Hagrama Mohilary, chief of one of the Congress-led Mahajath's ally, Bodoland People's Front (BPF).

A delegation of the Congress party submitted a complaint to the Election Commission (EC) on March 30 and alleged that Himanta Biswa Sarma had openly threatened to send Hagrama Mohilary to jail by misusing the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In the show-cause notice, the EC said, "The Congress party alleged that by the said threats Himanta Sarma has also attempted to influence the voters not to vote for Congress alliance, including Hagrama Mohilary's party."

"The Commission has obtained full transcript of Himanta Biswa Sarma's statement from the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam and the transcript stated, 'If Hagrama Mohilary does extremism with Batha he will go to jail. This is a straight talk. If Hagrama Mohilary encourages Batha, he will go to jail. Already got a lot of evidence. This case is being given to NIA (National Investigation Agency). The recovery of arms at Kokrajhar in a car, that case is being given to NIA. Nobody will be allowed to do unrest in Bodoland Territorial Region, even if he is Hagrama or any one. This will not be tolerated...'," the EC notice stated.

Hagrama Mohilary was once an ally of the BJP but switched to the Congress after the BJP joined hands with the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) to form Bodoland Territorial Council last December.

Election to the 126-member Assam Assembly is being held in three phases with 77.2 per cent of the electorate exercising their franchise in 39 constituencies in the second phase on April 1.

The third and final phase of elections for the 126-member Assembly will be held on April 6. The votes will be counted on May 2.