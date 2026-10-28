'It's Done, Bro': BJP Jabs DK Shivakumar After Congress Loses Karnataka Legislative Council Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday took a swipe at Karnataka Chief Minister Dk Shivakumar after the ruling Congress was whitewashed in the elections to four seats in the Legislative Council in Karnataka.

"DK, it's done, bro," the BJP's Karnataka unit posted on X, using the viral internet catchphrase and political slogan that originated from actor Salman Khan's post for activist Sonam Wangchuk during student protests in July.

The BJP won the North-East Teachers', South-East Graduates' and West Graduates' constituencies, defeating the Congress candidates, while its NDA ally, JD(S), wrested the Bengaluru Teachers' Constituency from the ruling party.

All the four MLC seats went to polls on October 23, in which ballot papers were used as per practice.

"We respect and accept the voters' verdict in the Legislative Council elections. We had expected to win two seats. The voters have sent us a message, and we will review the results," Shivakumar told reporters.

"We need to get our party workers ready and strengthen our organisation," he added.

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Veteran BJP leader and former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said that people are "fed up" of Congress.

"They should resign, and we should go for fresh elections," he said.

JD(S)' HD Kumaraswamy also took a dig at Shivakumar, saying he doesn't do what he promises.

"The verdict given by the voters suggests that the present Chief Minister only gives assurances but does not implement them. It is also clear that the voters will bless NDA alliance in 2028," he said.

Karnataka Legislative Council Polls

In the Bengaluru Teachers' Constituency, JD(S) candidate AP Ranganath, backed by the BJP, defeated sitting Congress MLC Puttanna, who sought re-election, by a margin of 908 votes. Ranganath secured 10,810 votes against Puttanna's 9,902. The contest was significant as Puttanna had switched from the JD(S) to the Congress ahead of the previous Assembly elections in 2023.

In the North-East Teachers' Constituency, BJP's sitting MLC Shashil G Namoshi defeated Congress candidate Sharanappa Mattur by a margin of 3,297 votes. Namoshi secured 15,596 votes to register his fifth victory from the segment, which covers Kalaburagi, the home turf of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and neighbouring districts of Kalyana Karnataka region.

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In the South-East Graduates' Constituency, BJP candidate KM Suresh defeated Congress' Shashi Hulikunte Mutt by a margin of 23,098 votes.

In the West Graduates' Constituency, sitting BJP MLC SV Sankanur won against Congress candidate Mohan Limbikai by a margin of 9,323 votes. While Sankanur secured 33,711 votes, Limbikai got 24,388 votes.

The 75-member Legislative Council now has 37 Congress members, 24 from the BJP, seven from the JD(S), one Independent and Chairman Saleem Ahmed. Five seats earmarked for government nominations are vacant.