NDA Dominates Karnataka Legislative Council Polls As BJP Wins 3, Ally JDS 1

The ruling Congress in Karnataka scored a duck in the MLC elections with the NDA taking home four seats - three by the BJP and one by the JD(S).

The elections to the legislative council seats held on October 23 was seen as a test of coordination between the alliance partners BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) and the level of support the Congress may have or not have among teachers and graduates.

"This is a success for the NDA and all the narratives spread by the Congress have been exposed… The Congress government has utterly failed in Karnataka… The people are clearly saying they don't want the Congress government," BJP leader Ashok Gowda told NDTV this morning.

The BJP won the North-East Teachers' constituency, the South-East Graduates' and the West Graduates' constituencies. Its ally JD(S) took the Bengaluru Teachers' constituency.

"It is an indication of what is going to happen in the BBMP elections. This is where the Congress should learn that they don't appeal to the people. They only create stories that are fake, far from the truth," Gowda said.