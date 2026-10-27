Karnataka Final Voter List Down By Nearly 1 Crore After Special Revision

Karnataka has 4.55 crore voters in the final electoral rolls published on Tuesday following the SIR process, the CEO office said.

The state had 5,54,32,314 voters before the SIR process. The number has now fallen to 4,55,00,011, a reduction of 99.32 lakh voters.

According to the CEO's office, the final rolls comprise 2,25,40,493 male voters, 2,29,12,355 female voters and 2,841 third-gender voters.

Over 6.83 lakh voters are in the 18-19 age group, the state chief electoral officer's said.

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