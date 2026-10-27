Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Karnataka Final Voter List Down By Nearly 1 Crore After Special Revision

The number has now fallen to 4,55,00,011, a reduction of 99.32 lakh voters.

Read Time: 1 min
trusted source trusted source
Share
Karnataka Final Voter List Down By Nearly 1 Crore After Special Revision
The state had 5,54,32,314 voters before the SIR process.
Bengaluru:

Karnataka has 4.55 crore voters in the final electoral rolls published on Tuesday following the SIR process, the CEO office said.

The state had 5,54,32,314 voters before the SIR process. The number has now fallen to 4,55,00,011, a reduction of 99.32 lakh voters.

According to the CEO's office, the final rolls comprise 2,25,40,493 male voters, 2,29,12,355 female voters and 2,841 third-gender voters.

Over 6.83 lakh voters are in the 18-19 age group, the state chief electoral officer's said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Karnataka Voter Roll, Karnataka SIR, Voter Roll Revision
img
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com