Why Internet Thinks Rashmika Mandanna's Message To Trolls Is Straight Out Of <i>Animal</i>

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda addressed the criticism surrounding their relationship following their appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9.

Now, a part of Rashmika's statement has drawn attention on social media, with an internet user comparing her words to a scene from her film Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Rashmika shared a lengthy note on Instagram, addressing the criticism directed at her relationship with Vijay. In one part of the statement, she spoke about how Vijay has been there for her during difficult moments.

"When I snap a bone, you aren't there. He is. When my stomach hurts every month, you aren't there. He is. When I wake up in the middle of the night with anxiety, you aren't there. He is," she wrote.

An X user shared this portion of Rashmika's statement alongside scenes from Animal.

In the scene shared by the user, Rashmika's character is seen confronting her parents about the support she received from her husband during difficult times, including her pregnancies and childbirths. She says, "Then you should've shown up when I was pregnant."

The scene also features her character saying, "He is my father, mother, brother, boyfriend, husband, everything."

Drawing a comparison between the two, the X user wrote, "A version of these lines is literally there in Animal script; I am not lying."

Rashmika Mandanna Shares Statement

Reacting to the online comments, Rashmika shared a lengthy statement on Instagram.

"My lovely people of the internet, to all those who deeply love and to those who are permanently bitter. My lil' 2 cents on this whole issue concerning me and Vijju."

"I generally don't address these things because everyone has a right to their opinions. Sometimes, I even enjoy reading them and gaining a different perspective. But the current frenzy over our interview feels less like people having opinions and more like an angry mob looking for someone to vent at."

Rashmika added that the discussion had lost sight of what the couple was trying to convey.

"Somewhere along the way, the whole point got lost. Maybe it didn't fit your lens. Maybe some of you simply don't want to see it. I'm writing this because I want to protect the people who believe in love, and I hope everyone gets to find their own version of it."

"We've been bombarded with opinions, comments and unsolicited advice on all our profiles, mine and yours, unnecessarily. The conviction with which people came at us genuinely shook me a little. I was like, WHAT THE FK IS GOING ON?"

During their appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, host Karan Johar asked the couple about who had proposed. Rashmika revealed that she had first brought up the subject of marriage while they were sitting at an airport, telling Vijay that they should get married.

Vijay, however, told her to ask him "100 times" before he would agree. Rashmika later clarified that she had repeatedly brought up the subject for an entire year before they finally decided to marry in February 2026.

Addressing the discussion, Rashmika said people had misunderstood the point of their conversation.

Vijay Deverakonda's Post

Vijay Deverakonda has hit back at trolls criticising his relationship with wife Rashmika Mandanna following their appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9.

"My best friend, my wife, my woman. One of the most beautiful parts of my life that I got absolutely right. For all those concerned, we are both gloriously happy. I am blessed," he wrote.

Vijay went on to make it clear that he was unfazed by the criticism, adding, "If it's me and her against the world - so be it. Big love to all those who celebrate love and the simplicity of living happily."

He concluded his post with a blunt response to those who continued to criticise them, writing, "Now, with absolutely no intended kindness or respect, everyone else can go f*** themselves. :)) Deverakonda Vijay Sai."

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