Nitin Nabin Leads BJP's Counter Against INDIA Bloc's 'Vote Theft' Claims

Nitin Nabin will take to the streets for the first time since becoming BJP chief, launching the party's counter-campaign against opposition allegations regarding the special Intensive Revision, or SIR, of electoral rolls.

The BJP has mobilised to respond to the aggressive campaign led by the Congress and the broader opposition bloc INDIA regarding the SIR. Nitin Nabin has personally taken charge of this effort.

This evening, in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, Nabin will kick off a padyatra (foot march) as part of the BJP's "Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy" (Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao) campaign, which began on October 22 and is being conducted nationwide until November 5.

The primary objective of this campaign is to expose the opposition's alleged political agenda and double standards concerning the SIR and the accuracy of electoral rolls, the credibility of democratic institutions, constitutional values, and electoral processes.

The BJP rally aims to strengthen public trust in India's democratic institutions and communicate the nation's journey of unity and development to the general public.

While Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, have spearheaded the opposition's offensive regarding the SIR, Nitin Nabin will lead the BJP counter.

He has been engaging directly with the younger generation through 'Youth Dialogue' (Yuva Samvad) programs across various parts of the country, during which he has sharply criticised the Congress's campaign regarding the SIR. However, this marks the first time he will directly take to the streets to address these allegations through a padyatra.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also set to participate in similar padyatras. Shah will join such marches in Hyderabad on November 2 and in Karnal on November 5. Other senior ministers and several state chief ministers will also use these padyatras to counter the campaign launched by the 'INDIA' alliance, seeking the rmeoval of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged SIR irregularities.

Grand padyatras are being organised in all major metropolitan cities and administrative district headquarters across the country, with a target of approximately 10,000 participants for each march. These events aim to raise public awareness regarding the accuracy of electoral rolls, the SIR process, and the importance of democratic values.

Nitin Nabin's padyatra is taking place just before a massive public rally organised by the INDIA alliance, scheduled for November 1 at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan - an event for which the alliance has set a target of gathering one million people. Ahead of this megarally, the INDIA alliance also plans to hold a 'mock parliament' on October 30th, where a resolution will be passed calling for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The BJP is aware that assembly elections are due in five states early next year, four of which are currently governed by the BJP.

In Uttar Pradesh, a key Hindi heartland state, the BJP will be aiming for a 'hat-trick' of electoral victories. There, its primary challenge will come from an alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, both of which are aggressively raising concerns regarding the SIR process and alleged 'vote theft.'

The party has decided not to remain silent on the SIR issue. This is why Nitin Nabin has devised a nationwide action plan. Preparing to address every allegation raised by the opposition concerning the revision of electoral rolls, the BJP has prepared a booklet containing responses to various questions. It is being distributed across the country.

As part of this extensive campaign, press conferences are being held at the national, state, and district levels to provide information about the key themes and scheduled events of the initiative.

Chief Ministers of all BJP-ruled states will hold a series of press conferences in Delhi. Additionally, the national and state leadership will conduct press conferences at major media hubs in each state and across all districts. The coordination for this has been entrusted to Anil Baluni and Ashish Agrawal.

The responsibility for coordinating the "Save Democracy, End Anarchy" padyatra has been assigned to Harish Dwivedi, Tarun Chugh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Bhupender Yadav.

Meetings with prominent citizens are also being organised. Each such meeting, held in every assembly constituency, will involve approximately 200 distinguished and invited citizens. These interactions will feature in-depth discussions and Q&A sessions covering topics such as the electoral roll (voter list) accuracy, the election process, and various constitutional issues. The coordination for this has been assigned to Biplab Kumar Deb, Satish Poonia, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju, Rohan Gupta, and Anil Antony.

The party is also reaching out to the youth across the country. "Democracy vs. Anarchy" dialogues for youth and students are being organised in selected colleges, universities, ITIs, and major coaching institutes in every district. These events will include keynote addresses followed by Q&A sessions. The objective is to engage over a million (10 lakh) young people and professionals nationwide. The coordination for this has been entrusted to Hemang Joshi, Sunil Bansal, Mansukh Mandaviya, Dr Swadesh Singh, and Tejasvi Surya.

Student competitions centered on the theme "Democracy vs. Anarchy" are also being held.