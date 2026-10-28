'Election Commission Can't Modify Forms 6, 7 And 8': Supreme Court During Delhi SIR Hearing

The Election Commission cannot alter Forms 6, 7, and 8, the Supreme Court said today while hearing a bunch of petitions on the Special Intensive Revision of voters in Delhi, questioning why individuals who were already on the electoral roll are being asked to fill out Form 6 to have their names re-enrolled. Form 6 is intended for new voters.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said Forms 6, 7, and 8 are prescribed formats and cannot be altered.

The bench, which also included Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, also questioned why the Commission is insisting on giving a deadline of October 30 when no election is due in the national capital in the near future. "Do not set a cut-off date for the re-enrolment of names," the bench said.

The judges have asked the Election Commission to devise a simpler solution for voters who, for various reasons, were unable to submit their enumeration forms.

If an individual previously on the electoral roll is no longer listed, a solution tailored to their specific situation should be found, rather than categorising them as "new voters", the bench said.

'The Election Commission Should Reach Out To Voters'

The Chief Justice remarked that the Election Commission should not merely wait for voters to submit applications. Instead, it should make efforts to reach out to them directly. The Commission, he suggested, continue the process of accepting applications via Form-6 and Form-8, urging them to "adopt the simplest solution."

The Commission has indicated its willingness to extend the deadline for the submission of applications.

