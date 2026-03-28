Birthday Party At Faridabad Club Ends In Fight Over DJ Music, Woman Thrashed

There was high drama during a party at a club on Omaxe World Street in Greater Faridabad, where two groups clashed over changing music on the DJ system, police said on Friday.

In the fight that followed, a young woman was allegedly beaten up after being dragged by her hair. Based on a complaint lodged by one of the parties, police have registered an FIR against two named persons and unnamed others at the BPTP police station, officials said.

A video of the fight went viral on social media, showing a woman trying to mediate between the two groups.

Police confirmed the fight between the two groups known to each other, though they didn't confirm if the woman was beaten up.

In his complaint, Raman Grover, a builder from Sector 21A, said he had booked the club Vayu owned by Neeraj Chitkarahe, who's known to him, to celebrate the birthday of his daughter Mehak on Thursday.

Mehak is an undergraduate student in Canada who's currently home on a holiday.

Grover said he dropped his daughter and her two friends at the club around midnight on Thursday and returned home.

Shortly after, he received a call from his daughter, who claimed some youths present at the club were misbehaving with her following an argument over changing music on the DJ system.

When he reached the club, the complaint alleged, Grover, Mehak and her friends were beaten up by Vaibhav Arora and 10-12 other youths.

"My daughter had asked to change the music. Simmi Arora, who was present there, got into an argument with my daughter and slapped her. She then called her friends and relatives, who attacked my daughter and her friends.

"They also snatched my daughter's diamond earring," the complainant alleged.

Police have launched a probe after registering an FIR against Vaibhav Arora, Rishit and others, officials said.

"Both parties are known to the club owner. We are scanning CCTV camera footage from the club. Action will be taken as per the law after verifying the facts," local SHO Arvind Kumar said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)