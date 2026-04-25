Faridabad Man Fined Rs 1,000 For Tying Dog In Scorching Sun

A court here sentenced a man who was found guilty of tying his dog in the sun during scorching heat outside to a fine of Rs 1,050 after a long 15-month hearing, police said.

According to the police, the case pertains to Puri Pranayam Society in Sector 82, Faridabad. On June 20, 2024, the BPTP police station registered a case based on a complaint from Vrinda Sharma of the People for Animals Unit.

The allegation was that Deepak Sharma had tied his dog to a small balcony in the scorching sun. The team, responding to the information, rescued the dog with the help of the police. He was also accused of misbehaving with the team, they added.

Following an investigation, police arrested the accused and presented a chargesheet in court. Initially, the case was filed under Section 11 of the Cruelty to Animals Act. The court later added Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code, which provides for a fine of Rs 1,000 for causing harm to an animal worth more than Rs 50, police said.

The case came up for hearing in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Jitendra Singh on January 22, 2025. The trial lasted six hearings and approximately 15 months. During the trial, Deepak Sharma admitted his guilt and the court convicted him.

Now, on Thursday after hearing both sides, the court imposed a fine of Rs 50 under Section 11 of Cruelty to Animal Act and a fine of Rs 1,000 under Section 429 of IPC.



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