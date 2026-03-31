Food Delivery Agent Killed After Mercedes Hits Motorcycle In Faridabad

A food delivery agent was killed after his bike was allegedly hit from behind by a speeding Mercedes in Sector 15 area of Faridabad, police said on Tuesday.

The car driver fled the scene after the accident around 2 am on Monday and police have seized the vehicle.

According to the police, the victim, was identified as Anand Raj Bind (28), a resident of Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.

For the past several years, he had been living in a rented place in Bhatola village near Chandila Chowk and used to work as a delivery agent for Zomato.

Police said the car hit his bike from behind in front of the fire brigade office in Sector 15. Due to the high speed collision, he and his bike were thrown away, they added.

His brother reached the spot and found him lying unconscious and the Mercedes parked some distance away.

With the help of some people, he took Anand Raj to a private hospital in a private vehicle from where he was referred to Delhi. He was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi, where he died today during treatment, he added.

Inspector Rajvir, SHO of Central Police Station, Faridabad, said, "Police investigations so far revealed that the Mercedes car was on its way to pick someone up at the airport late at night. The car is registered in the name of a company.

"The (car) driver is still at large but we will arrest him soon," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)