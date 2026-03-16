24-Year-Old Man Killed After Defender Rams Dumper Truck In Faridabad

A 24-year-old man was killed after his SUV rammed into a stationary dumper on the Surajkund-Pali Road in Haryana's Faridabad on Sunday afternoon, police said.

According to officials, the accident occurred around 12 pm when a white Land Rover Defender coming from the Anangpur village side crashed into a dumper parked on the roadside. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the SUV was completely mangled.

The driver, identified as Mayank Bhadana, died on the spot due to the impact.

Locals who rushed to the spot after hearing the loud crash said the SUV was moving at a very high speed before it slammed into the dumper from behind.

Despite the airbags deploying during the crash, the victim could not be saved. The collision was so powerful that metal fragments from the vehicle reportedly pierced through the airbags and injured the driver fatally, locals said.

Surajkund police station in-charge Prahlad said officers reached the spot soon after receiving information about the crash. They later sent the body to BK Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

"The dumper was parked on the roadside and the car rammed into it from behind. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway," the officer said.

Mayank was the only child in his family and had been married just last year. He had reportedly gone to drop his wife at her parents' home in Olawas and was returning when the accident occurred.

With Inputs From Jitendra Beniwal