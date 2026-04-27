Woman In Faridabad Throws 18-Month-Old Daughter, Youngest Among 6, Into Drain

She was just 18 months old, the youngest of six daughters, when her life ended under circumstances police say were shaped by extreme financial hardship.

In Faridabad, a mother allegedly threw her own infant daughter alive into a drain, a decision investigators say was driven by poverty and the inability to raise another child.

The incident came to light on April 23, when the body of the toddler was recovered from a drain flowing in the Palla police station area of Faridabad. Locally known as 'Budhiya Nala', the drain had the child's body caught in an iron mesh. The body was first noticed by two school students, who alerted people in the area. Police were then informed.

During the probe, investigators found that the child had been thrown into the drain alive.

Police said a crucial breakthrough came after CCTV footage surfaced from the area. The footage showed a woman walking while carrying a child in her arms but returning alone shortly afterwards. Based on this lead, the Crime Branch team detained the woman and questioned her, during which she confessed to the crime.

The accused was identified as Neelam, a native of Madhubani district in Bihar. She was living in Faridabad with her husband Sanjay, who works in a private firm, news agency PTI reported.

A senior investigating officer said that during interrogation, the woman told police that the child was the youngest of her six daughters. She said she was driven to take the step due to extreme financial hardship.

"She revealed that her family's financial situation was extremely poor, and with six daughters, she was unable to raise them properly," the officer said.

Police sources said the family lives in a jhuggi in Dheeraj Nagar and is facing severe economic distress, PTI reported.

Police spokesperson Yashpal confirmed that the matter is under investigation and said the full picture will become clear as the probe progresses.

(With inputs from Jitendra Beniwal)