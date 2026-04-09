Traffic Relief For Delhi-Noida-Faridabad As Kalindi Kunj To Get 2 Flyovers

The National Authority of India (NHAI) has approved a long-pending proposal for constructing two flyovers at Kalindi Kunj. Commuters travelling between Delhi, Noida, and Faridabad may soon get relief from daily traffic jams at the junction.

Officials from Delhi Traffic Police and Noida Traffic Police met with the National Highways Authority of India on Wednesday, where the flyover proposal was approved.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta said that officials were shown the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and discussed how the new infrastructure would be built. He explained that once the two loop flyovers are constructed, the Kalindi Kunj junction will become signal-free

How will the route work?

One flyover will carry traffic coming from Noida directly towards Faridabad and the Mumbai Expressway.

This will help people coming from Noida via the Kalindi Kunj Bridge. They will be able to take a left turn and go directly towards Faridabad and the Mumbai Expressway without stopping at the Kalindi Kunj junction.



The second flyover will be for vehicles coming from Faridabad and the Mumbai Expressway towards Noida. This will directly connect to Okhla Barrage Road.

The officer said that because of these two flyovers, vehicles will not need to stop at signals, making the junction signal-free. These flyovers are expected to reduce traffic conflict at the crossing.

The current junction will not be closed. It will continue to work, but will be improved. Some parts will be widened, and efforts will be made to make it signal-free as well, so local traffic can move more easily.

When will the project start?

After the opening of the Mumbai Expressway, the junction faces long-hour congestion. The traffic comes from three main sides: Shaheen Bagh (Road 13) to Noida, Noida to Delhi and Faridabad to Delhi.

With NHAI approval, the project has moved to the next stage. The DPR for building a proper interchange at Kalindi Kunj has already been completed. The construction start date and completion timeline have not been announced yet.

