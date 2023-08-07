Bengaluru Loses Nearly Rs 20,000 Crore Due To Traffic-Related Hindrances: Study

The study was conducted by traffic expert M N Sreehari and his team

Bengaluru is known for its bustling tech industry and notorious traffic congestion. Now, a new report has revealed that the city has suffered a loss of Rs 19,725 crore per year due to its traffic delays, congestion, stoppage of signals, time loss, fuel loss and related factors.

The study conducted by traffic expert M N Sreehari and his team looks at issues surrounding road planning, flyover, traffic management, and infrastructural deficit.

The study says that despite having 60 fully functional flyovers in the city, Bengaluru has incurred a loss of Rs 19,725 crore for road users due to delays, congestion, stoppages at signals, interference of slow-moving vehicles with fast-moving, fuel loss, occupants time loss, loss of the vehicle time when converted into money based on salary and more.

The reports say that the increased growth of employment in the IT sector has resulted in the development of all related facilities like housing, education, to name a few. This has led to an exceptional population growth of 14.5 million and a vehicle population of close to 1.5 crore.

As per the estimates, Bengaluru expanded from 88 square kilometres to 985 square kilometres in 2023. The study has proposed that the city should expand to 1,100 square kilometres.

"On the other hand, the road length growth is not in proportion with the vehicular growth and area growth. The total length of the road is about 11,000 kilometres which is not enough to meet our transport demand and trips made," the report said.

"The exponential growth of population and their job potential speed could not match with the infrastructural growth that is existing. The gap deficiency has resulted in delays, congestion, higher travel time, and huge economic loss (intangible) in terms of direct and indirect cost," said Mr Sreehari and his team.

Mr Sreehari said that the city needs radial roads, ring roads, with specific rings which include ORR, PRR, and STRR likewise for every 5 km one circular route also which in turn is connected by radial roads. It is also known that though STRR was planned long back, due to land acquisition issues, there has been an escalation in construction and maintenance costs.

The experts have also suggested more underground-based road systems to cater the road traffic for the next 25 years. The study says that the government needs to explore underground transportation for metros, and government buses with an opening every 1-2 km.

The study also said that the government should remove roadside parking as roads are meant for traffic and footpaths are meant for pedestrian walk legally. "As a transportation expert, I have failed to show even one road in Bengaluru without parking," Mr Sreehari said.

The team also recommended an increase in mass transportation like metro, monorail, and high-capacity buses and discouraged private transportation systems. The usage of artificial intelligence and robotics introduction with informatics for road users using VMS [Variable Message System] was also recommended.

"Deploy enough personnel for the observation of violators and immediate action plans in addition to camera and sensor system. Since the entire road system is full of activities, exploring underground transportation, particularly for metros, government buses etc., gives opening every one or two kilometres and escape routes. This will also cover ventilation and other requirements during the disaster," the report said.



