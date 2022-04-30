Attempt Being Made To Take India Backward: Sharad Pawar's Veiled Attack

Sharad Pawar's comments came ahead of a rally of MNS chief Raj Thackeray

An attempt is being made to take the country backward in the name of caste and religion and people's attention is being diverted from basic issues such as hunger and jobs, NCP president Sharad Pawar said here on Saturday.

Mr Pawar's comments came ahead of a rally of MNS chief Raj Thackeray who earlier this month tried to corner the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra by demanding that loudspeakers on mosques be removed.

Speaking at an event here, Mr Pawar asked if such demands will solve real issues. “We have been seeing of late that an attempt is being made to take the country backward in the name of caste and religion. What are the basic issues concerning people today?" he said.

“It is price rise, food grains, unemployment, the issue of living with dignity. But nobody is paying attention to them,” the former Union minister said.

Without naming Raj Thackeray, he also referred to news channel reports about the MNS chief's scheduled rally at Aurangabad on Sunday. “(The MNS is saying) will do this, will do that...will do it in the name of Hanuman….Will these demands address your unemployment issue? Will this resolve your hunger issue?” Mr Pawar asked. “Certain elements” have decided to gain their self-interest by diverting people's attention from basic issues and this is getting publicity, he said.

One should follow the ideology of iconic reformers such as Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Babasaheb Ambedkar if a reply is to be given to “these elements”, the NCP chief said.

Maharashtra Ministers and NCP leaders Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil were also present on the occasion.