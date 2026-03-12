A video purportedly showing students openly cheating during a Class 10 board examination has surfaced from Beed district in Maharashtra, raising fresh questions about exam supervision in the region. The footage is said to be from an examination centre in Patoda, where students were appearing for the Science paper as part of the ongoing secondary school board exams in the state.

Video Shows Alleged Cheating During Class 10 Science Exam In Maharashtra's Beed pic.twitter.com/dNFN9yvrJd — NDTV Education (@ndtveducation) March 12, 2026

Students Seen Using Xerox Copies

The video shows several students with printed sheets and photocopied notes during the exam. They appear to be referring to these materials while writing their answers.

The video shows that copying was taking place openly inside the exam hall. Students are seen writing answers directly from the xerox sheets without attempting to hide them.

Questions Over Invigilators' Role

The incident has also raised concerns about the role of supervisors present at the centre.

Local reports claim that the alleged cheating took place in the presence of teachers assigned to monitor the exam. The reports claim that no effort was made to stop the students from using the material.

The video has triggered criticism of the education authorities, with questions being raised about how such practices could occur during a major public examination.

Board Exams Underway

Secondary school board examinations for Class 10 students in Maharashtra are currently being held across the state throughout March.

The Science paper was conducted on Tuesday, when the video from the Patoda examination centre is believed to have been recorded.

Earlier this week, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education suspended 81 teachers in Beed district for helping students cheat using ChatGPT. The board has taken strict action across the state, but the largest number of suspensions was reported in Beed district.

Officials said that the involvement of teachers and students came to light in the Class 10 and 12 board exams.