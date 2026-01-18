Assam Won't Bow Before Pak Agent: Himanta Sarma's Veiled Dig at Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that no resident of the state would bow before a Pakistani agent. Speaking at the foundation-laying ceremony of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project, Chief Minister Sarma said, "Assamese would not bow before a Pakistani agent. No Assamese would bow before any unknown people. We have freed Batadrava Than from the encroachers."

According to political watchers, Sarma's remarks were a veiled dig at Assam Congress Chief Gaurav Gogoi. Earlier, the chief minister accused Gogoi and his wife, Elizabeth Colburn, of having a connection with the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.

During Sunday's event Sarma said, "I want to say, Gaurav Gogoi, if you want to oppose, you carry on, but Assam has a dream to touch the sky, and we will do it."

आज का असम आत्मविश्वास से भरा हुआ असम है, किसी की चुनौतियों से डरने वाला असम नहीं।



यदि कोई घुसपैठिया आँख दिखाने की कोशिश करता है, तो असम उसे उसके देश वापस भेजता है और उसके द्वारा किए गए अतिक्रमण को भी पूरी तरह मुक्त करता है। pic.twitter.com/WrRt6g06W2 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 18, 2026

Sarma had made the allegation of Gogoi and his wife having a connection with ISI last year. On the chief minister's orders, a special investigation team (SIT) was formed to probe the matter. The SIT had submitted its report on September 10.

The chief minister claimed that the SIT "unearthed startling facts which point towards a larger conspiracy aimed at undermining the sovereignty of our nation." He further said that the case would soon be transferred to a central agency.

Gaurav Gogoi, who became the Assam Congress president after the allegations surfaced, claimed that the allegations were a "C-grade Bollywood film", which would flop as the people of Assam understand everything.