Air India Express' Customised Boeing 737-8 MAX Takes 1st International Flight

Air India Express on Saturday operated its first international commercial flight of its newly inducted, fully custom-configured Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft. The inaugural overseas service, operated by aircraft registered as VT-RNT, flew from New Delhi to Oman's capital city of Muscat. NDTV was onboard the flight, which offered a first-hand look at the airline's first custom-configured narrow-body aircraft now operating on international routes. The 180-seater aircraft with all-economy cabin, features features ergonomically designed seats with enhanced cushioning, improved legroom, and fast-charging power outlets at every seat.

The aircraft is equipped with larger overhead bins for cabin baggage, onboard ovens for hot 'Gourmair' meals, a quieter cabin environment, and Boeing's Sky Interior with mood lighting. The aircraft's call sign, VT-RNT, honours the late Ratan Tata, former Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group. Air India Express said the naming commemorates his legacy and leadership. The aircraft also carries a dedicated livery in his memory.

Improvements In Passenger Comfort, Operational Convenience

Onboard the inaugural flight, crew members highlighted improvements in passenger comfort and operational convenience. An air hostess described the aircraft as more spacious, pointing to upgraded galley equipment and charging facilities.

Speaking to NDTV, she said, "The passengers are now offered hot and fresh meals with the in-built ovens we have. The feel is modern with the seating changed and fast-power charging units provided with each seat. It is an experience of its own kind."

VT-RNT is the 51st Boeing 737-8 MAX inducted by Air India Express since its transition to the Tata Group and is also the first aircraft to reflect the airline's new cabin and branding philosophy integrated at the manufacturing stage. The aircraft was flown directly from Boeing's facility in United States' Seattle to India.

The flight marks the airline's first international deployment of a line-fit aircraft-one delivered directly from Boeing with specifications designed exclusively for Air India Express. Until now, the airline had largely inducted "white-tail" aircraft, originally built for other carriers and later reconfigured for its use.

Air India Express officials said that the induction represents a shift from retrofit-led upgrades to fully customised, factory-fitted aircraft as part of a broader expansion and product transformation programme.

Air India Express: India's Largest Boeing Operator

The airline currently operates a fleet of over 100 aircraft, including Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 family jets, making it the country's largest Boeing operator. In 2025 alone, the airline has inducted four A321neos, four A320neos, and three A320ceos, reflecting the scale and pace of its expansion.

Air India Express also announced a parallel programme to retrofit its existing Boeing 737-8 fleet to ensure consistency across cabins. Under this initiative, 50 aircraft will be upgraded to a standardised 189-seat configuration, with two aircraft already having completed the process.

According to the airline, the Muscat sector was chosen for the aircraft's first international commercial operation to provide an end-to-end operational assessment while serving a key route with strong Indian diaspora traffic.

The induction of VT-RNT is part of a larger order of 140 custom-configured Boeing aircraft, which the airline says will play a central role in its long-term growth strategy.