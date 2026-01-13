Delhi Airport Ops To Be Hit For 6 Days For Republic Day Security

Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport will be halted for nearly two-and-a-half hours every day from January 21 to January 26 as part of heightened security measures for Republic Day celebrations.

The temporary shutdown, confirmed through a government-issued Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), is expected to disrupt travel plans for thousands of passengers, with delays, rescheduling and missed connections likely.

According to the NOTAM, the airport will remain closed from 10.20 am to 12.45 pm -- 145 minutes -- on each of these days. This window coincides with one of the busiest phases of the day at Delhi airport, when a large number of domestic arrivals funnel passengers into afternoon departures bound for Europe and multiple Indian cities.

Airlines have been advised that while some flights may be cancelled, many will see revised departure or arrival timings. In several cases, passengers may be rebooked on alternate flights, adding to the operational challenge for carriers already dealing with peak winter traffic.

The closures are essential to ensure security during Republic Day rehearsals, drills, and the ceremonial flypast, as well as to safeguard aircraft and dignitaries involved in the event. Temporary airspace restrictions are standard during this period every year.

The impact will not be limited to domestic travel. International services to destinations including Toronto, Washington, Tashkent, Kathmandu, and Colombo are also likely to face delays or schedule changes due to the restricted airspace.

Complicating matters further is the winter fog that affects Delhi around this time. On days of low visibility, airlines may have to manage a high volume of flights within a narrower operational window, increasing the risk of congestion and passenger inconvenience.

What Passengers Should Know

Passengers should monitor flight updates closely by checking airline websites and mobile apps for schedule changes. Reach the airport well in advance to account for possible delays and longer processing times. Ensure contact details are updated with airlines to receive timely alerts on rescheduling or rebooking. Plan for delays and missed connections by allowing extra buffer time, especially for international onward journeys. Where possible, opt for flexible bookings to better manage last-minute changes.

Passengers travelling to, from or via Delhi during the affected dates are advised to plan and remain prepared for possible disruptions as Republic Day preparations intensify.