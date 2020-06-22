AAP MLA Aide, Accused In Delhi Doctor's Suicide, Granted Bail After Father Tests COVID +ve

The court granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 (Representational)

A Delhi Court Monday granted interim bail to Kapil Nagar, arrested along with AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal in connection with a case of alleged suicide of a doctor in south Delhi last month, noting that his father has tested positive for coronavirus.

Special Judge Sanjay Bansal granted the relief for one month to the accused, saying the "severity of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be underestimated", as he was told that the wife of the accused was also showing symptoms of the infection.

"The family circumstances of the applicant cannot be ignored. His father has tested positive for coronavirus and his wife is also showing symptoms. There are minor children of the applicant who will definitely need care and protection if something wrong happens with the wife," the judge said.

He further noted that the accused himself had undergone treatment for his vocal cord.

As on date, the accused has spent 42 days in custody, the judge said, adding that "the investigation was definitely going to take substantial time."

"Considered so, without expressing any opinion on the merits, this court is inclined to grant interim bail the accused. It is ordered that accused Kapil Nagar be released on interim bail for a period of 30 days," the judge said.

Bail was granted upon furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with one surety of the like amount.

Rajendra Singh, 52, had allegedly died by suicide in Durga Vihar in south Delhi on April 18. In his suicide note, the doctor had named AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal for being responsible for his death.

According to the police, a water tanker mafia was being run by Prakash Jarwal, who was being assisted by Kapil Nagar and others.

The accused had requested for regular bail and in the alternative for interim bail in view of his health condition and that of his family.

Police had opposed the bail application, saying that the investigation was still going on, and pointed out that one witness has been influenced and there is a possibility of other witnesses also being influenced.

Prakash Jarwal's bail application was dismissed by the court.