Delhi Doctor, 26, Dies By Suicide: Police

The officials stated that the reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained.

Read Time: 1 min
Delhi Doctor, 26, Dies By Suicide: Police
The woman's family is currently being questioned in the case, the officials said.
New Delhi:

A 26-year-old female doctor allegedly died by suicide in the national capital's Rohini Sector 8 area on Sunday, said police officials.

According to the police, she was found hanging in her room. The officials stated that the reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained.

The woman's family is currently being questioned in the case, the officials added.

"A female doctor aged 26 years committed suicide in Delhi's Rohini Sector 8 by hanging herself. The reason for the suicide is not clear. The woman's family is currently being questioned," said Delhi Police.

An investigation is underway to dig into the details of the case.

Further details awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

