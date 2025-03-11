Advertisement
Delhi Dentist Dies By Suicide, Husband Arrested

The woman's husband has been arrested in connection with the case, a police officer said.

Read Time: 1 min
Delhi Dentist Dies By Suicide, Husband Arrested
As per police, the woman's father made a PCR call to report the tragic incident.
New Delhi:

A 29-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan in her house at Rohini in northwest Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased's husband, Osho Prajapati, has been arrested in connection with the case, a police officer said. The deceased, a dentist by profession, was reportedly living separately from her husband, he said.

As per police, the woman's father made a PCR call to report the tragic incident. While preliminary inquiry hinted at the woman experiencing some personal difficulties, the exact circumstances prompting her to take the extreme step will be ascertain after the probe, the officer said.

A case under Sections 85 and 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at North Rohini police station, he added. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Comments

