Delhi Doctor, Struggling With Depression, Jumps To Death: Cops

Dr Saibal was being treated for a skin disease, said his family. (File)

A senior doctor of a Delhi government hospital died by suicide this morning by allegedly jumping off a high floor of his apartment building, said police. The doctor was allegedly depressed. He was 56.

Dr Saibal Mukhopadhyay was the head of cardiology department at Delhi's GB Pant Hospital. He lived in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar with his wife and two 15-year-old twins.

The police got the information at 6.00 in the morning and reached the spot. A note was found at Dr Saibal's home in which he appears to have taken responsibility of his death.

According to the police, Dr Saibal was depressed. His family said that he was on leave for three days and was being treated for a skin disease.

The post-mortem has been done and further investigation is underway, said police.