Nine members of the same family, including children, died and six others were injured in a horrific road accident late last night on the Kota-Udaipur National Highway. The incident occurred around 2:00 am near Shambhupura village when a speeding 'Cruiser' vehicle rammed a truck parked on the roadside.

There were 15 people from a single family - hailing from Maharashtra - in the vehicle and they were returning after a visit to Khatu Shyamji in Rajasthan. Preliminary reports suggest the accident may have occurred as the driver dozed off at the wheel.

Those who lost their lives include Usha Bai, Sushila, Kailash, Sanvi, Sajjan, Anita, Babulal, Jahnavi and Madhavi.

The six injured persons were sent by ambulance to the New Medical College Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. City Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejaswani Gautam reached the spot after receiving the news of the accident. Police and rescue teams extracted those trapped inside the vehicle and ensured the injured were taken to the hospital.

A medical team has also been deployed at the hospital to attend to the victims. Police and administrative officials, including the Additional District Magistrate (ADM-City), reached both the accident site and the hospital to assess the situation.

Confirming the death of nine people, Additional District Collector Rajesh Joshi called the incident "deeply tragic and painful".

"They were returning to Maharashtra after visiting Khatu Shyam. All of them were from the same family. Our priority right now is ensuring that the injured receive proper medical care and recover," he told ANI.

The officer added that the post-mortem procedures are being carried out for those who lost their lives in the accident.