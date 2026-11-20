A massive fire broke out early Friday morning at an eatery located on the new exit route of the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, amid the ongoing celebrations for the birth anniversary.

The fire, which reportedly started for unknown reasons, quickly engulfed the entire eatery. Flames could be seen from a considerable distance. Of the more than two dozen gas cylinders stored inside the eatery, four exploded with powerful blasts.

As soon as the incident was reported, local residents and traders rushed to the spot and began efforts to extinguish the fire. Fire engines from the temple committee and the administration also reached the scene.

Administrative and police officials arrived at the site and supervised the rescue and firefighting operations.

After considerable efforts, the fire was brought under control through the coordinated efforts of local residents, traders and administrative teams. The remaining gas cylinders were also safely removed from the premises.

It is worth mentioning that the annual birth anniversary fair is currently underway, attracting lakhs of devotees. The early-morning fire triggered panic and chaos in the area amid the heavy influx of pilgrims.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

In April, four people were killed after a fire broke out in a scrap warehouse in Neemrana, Rajasthan, police said.

Superintendent of Police Satveer Singh confirmed the deceased included two labourers and two minor girls. A rescue operation continued late into the night following the incident.

According to Singh, the situation was brought under control after extensive efforts by emergency teams.

Authorities have also raised questions over the legality of the scrap warehouse where the fire broke out, with further inquiry expected into its compliance and operations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)