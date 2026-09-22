Rajasthan Doctor, Wife, 2 Children Killed As Truck Crashes Into Car On Highway

A government hospital doctor, his physician wife and their two young children were killed when a speeding truck crashed head-on with their car on the Kawai-Atru highway in Rajasthan's Baran district on Tuesday, police said.

The victims were identified as Dr Suresh Gajraj (38), principal medical officer (PMO) at Mandal in Bhilwara district, his wife Dr Shalini Maurya (35), their 12-year-old son Swapnil and daughter Nilisha (7).

Originally from Surajgarh in Jhunjhunu district, the family was residing in Jaipur and was on its way to Chhabra when the accident occurred around 11 am under the Kawai police station area, Circle Inspector Rajpal Singh said.

The collision reduced the car to a mangled heap of metal, killing all four family members on the spot, the officer said.

The truck driver fled the scene immediately after the crash, leaving the damaged vehicle behind.

Locals rushed to the spot and informed the police, while also attempting to rescue the occupants trapped inside the crushed car, Singh said.

A police team from Kawai police station reached the spot and cleared the wreckage. The bodies were removed from the vehicle and shifted to the mortuary at Atru Sub-District Hospital, where doctors formally declared all four dead, he said.

The bereaved family members were informed about the tragedy, and the post-mortem examination will be conducted after their arrival, the officer said.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident and a manhunt is underway to trace and apprehend the absconding truck driver, he added.

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