Army Soldier Among 2 Killed After Speeding SUV Crashes Into Tree In Rajasthan

Two persons, including an Army soldier, were killed and two others seriously injured after a speeding SUV hit a tree and overturned in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred late Tuesday night in Bagad police station limits.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Havildar Rakesh Kumar (36), a resident of Kolsiya village in Nawalgarh, and Nitin (22), a resident of Old Housing Board Colony.

According to relatives, the four friends were travelling late at night to drop Nitin near Chirawa when the accident occurred.

Two others, Ajay Kumar (25) of Jhunjhunu and Sakshak Sihag, a resident of Singhana currently living in Jaipur, were seriously injured in the accident.

SHO Mukesh Kumar said a patrol team reached the spot soon after receiving information and launched a rescue operation. The victims were trapped inside the vehicle and rescue workers had to extricate them using a JCB and crane.

The injured were taken to BDK Hospital and later referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur for further treatment.

The police said the SUV was completely damaged in the crash and both deceased were found stuck in the front seats. The bodies were later shifted to a government hospital mortuary and handed over to family members after the procedure on Wednesday.

Family members alleged that none of the vehicle's airbags deployed despite the impact, which they claimed contributed to the fatalities.

Police said further investigation into the incident is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)