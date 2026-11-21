Six people miraculously escaped unhurt after a speeding car they were travelling in crashed into a roadside power transformer in Rajasthan's Alwar and caught fire.

The incident took place in the early hours on Thursday in the Khairthal area of Alwar and left nearby areas without power for at least 16 hours as the transformer was damaged due to the crash.

Footage shows the white sedan speeding straight and crashing head-on into the transformer box located at the corner of an empty Swami Dhyangiri Marg - off Kishangarh Road in the city. The impact is so severe that the transformer immediately bursts into flames and lets out fire and sparks. It is seen tearing off its mounting and falling.

Reacting quickly, the six occupants of the car come out one by one as the vehicle catches a deadly fire that could have seriously injured or killed them. A while later, in front of the occupants, the car catches fire as they watch. The front side of the car appears to have burned completely due to the intense fire.

A crowd gathered at the scene following the incident. The transformer was destroyed, and the car was left severely burnt by the fire.

A police complaint has been filed against the driver of the car.

16 Hours Without Power

The damage to the transformer impacted residents of the Anand Nagar Colony, who had to stay without electricity for 16 hours.

When the transformer fell, an underground power cable running beneath it was burnt and damaged. This caused a fault in the power line, leading to a complete disruption of electricity supply across several wards of the colony.

After significant work, the electricity department's crew completed the necessary repairs, and power supply was restored on Friday at around 7 pm.

Assistant Engineer Dinesh Bhandana stated that the car involved in the accident bore a temporary registration number.

The ongoing police investigation is expected to establish the cause of the accident.

(With inputs by Mudit Kumar Gaur)