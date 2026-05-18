60-Page PDF That Alerted NEET Paper Leak Whistleblowers Accessed By NDTV

The PDF file containing the questions and answers for this year's medical entrance exam NEET contained 135 questions out of 400 that were exactly right. The PDF, now in possession of NDTV, was circulated via WhatsApp and Telegram.

The PDF file was received via WhatsApp by the operator of a paying guest facility in Rajasthan's Sikar. Subsequently, the complainant, Shashikant Suthar, had the contents of this file cross-verified through an associate.

The 60-page document contained the questions and their corresponding answers listed in sequential order. This was the file on basis of which the paper leak was established and exposed.

Read: Who Is Manisha Gurunath Mandhare? Teacher Arrested In NEET 2026 Biology Paper Leak Case



Investigation revealed that 45 questions on chemistry and 90 in biology matched verbatim.

The National Testing Agency or NTA decided to cancel the exam after deciding this file to be a crucial piece of evidence.

The CBI, which is investigating the matter, is treating this file as a pivotal link. The investigators of the central agency suspect that the leak played out in phases, beginning with access inside the examination ecosystem before gradually spreading through aspirant networks. The network involved insiders, intermediaries, and downstream circulation among candidates across multiple states.

So far, 10 people have been arrested, including Pune-based teacher Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, who was involved in preparing the botany and zoology question paper.

Investigators claim that during April 2026, Mandhare allegedly identified selected NEET aspirants through another accused, Manisha Waghmare, who was arrested earlier in the case. The agency has also arrested a chemistry lecturer, P V Kulkarni.

Read: CBI Arrests Shivraj Motegaonkar In NEET UG Paper Leak Case

The last person to be arrested is Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, the founder of Renukai Chemistry Classes, who was picked up on Sunday evening after the CBI recovered a leaked question paper of the examination held on May 3 from his mobile phone during searches at his premises.

His coaching centre has nine branches, including the main branch in Maharashtra's Latur.

Read: Average Students, Extraordinary NEET Scores: Curious Case Of The Rajasthan 5

As part of an organised group, he received the question paper and answers on April 23 -- nearly 10 days before the exam, said reports quoting un-named officials of the central agency.