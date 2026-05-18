CBI Arrests Shivraj Motegaonkar In NEET UG Paper Leak Case

NEET UG Paper Leak Latest Update: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, the founder of Renukai Chemistry Classes (RCC), over his alleged involvement in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) paper leak. His coaching centre has nine branches, including the main branch in Latur, Maharashtra.

The Press Trust of India reported that he was arrested on Sunday evening after the CBI recovered a leaked question paper of the examination held on May 3 from his mobile phone during searches at his premises, the officials said.

According to the officials, Motegaonkar was allegedly an "active member of the organised gang" involved in the leakage and circulation of the NEET UG paper, the PTI reported. As part of a conspiracy with other accused persons, Motegaonkar received the question paper and answers on April 23, nearly 10 days before the NEET examination was held across the country and abroad, the CBI said in its grounds for arrest.

The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) has shared the video of Motegaonkar's arrest on its official X handle:

The agency has alleged that Motegaonkar provided copies of the leaked question papers and answer sheets to several people in the form of handwritten notes that were destroyed after the examination was held.

"He is close to P V Kulkarni, chemistry lecturer, who is associated with the NTA (National Testing Agency). Searches conducted at his institute and residence resulted in the recovery of the chemistry question bank, which contained exactly the same questions that appeared in the NEET exam held on May 3," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The agency conducted searches at the coaching centre in the Shivnagar locality of Latur on Sunday afternoon. Motegaonkar was questioned for nearly eight hours on Friday at his residence in the same area.

"In the last 24 hours, the CBI has also conducted searches at five locations at various places and seized several incriminating documents, laptops and mobile phones. A detailed analysis of the seized items is going on," the spokesperson said.

So far, 10 accused have been arrested in this case from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nasik, Pune, Latur and Ahilyanagar, the statement said.

The agency had earlier arrested a chemistry lecturer, P V Kulkarni, and a biology lecturer, Manisha Mandhare, both known to each other through a woman, Manisha Waghmare, who is also in CBI custody.

The CBI has registered an FIR and formed teams to probe the alleged paper leak that resulted in the cancellation of the NEET UG. The exam was conducted across 551 Indian cities and at 14 centres abroad.