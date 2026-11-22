Four men have been arrested five days after a gunpoint carjacking in Punjab's Pathankot district, and a stolen SUV has been recovered, police said.

The prime suspect, Surjeet Singh, alias Sheena, was arrested in Vadodara with help from Gujarat Police. Another suspect, Rahul Bhatti, alias Bobby, of Gurdaspur, was taken into custody along with two associates.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manmeet Singh said Sheena fled to Gujarat to evade arrest as police teams raided multiple locations. Officials said Surjeet Singh has a criminal record, with cases registered against him at Sadar Police Station in Amritsar for attempted murder and under the Arms Act.

Investigators believe the accused planned to alter the vehicle's registration plate and identity for use in further crimes. Police said a possible terror angle is also being probed.

The carjacking took place at around 9:30 pm on Sunday, November 15, at Downtown Mall 44 on the Pathankot-Jammu National Highway in Sujanpur.

The complainant, 40-year-old Praveen Singh of Bamial, had driven the vehicle owner's family to the complex. While he was waiting inside the white Mahindra XUV500 (registration number PB35AA-9902), an armed man wearing a black headscarf approached him. The assailant pointed a pistol at Singh's chest, slapped him, threatened to shoot him and forced him out of the vehicle before driving off.

Given Pathankot's sensitive security history, the incident triggered a high alert across Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh.

Following the robbery, Pathankot Police formed special teams and launched a multi-state search.

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Investigators analysed footage from dozens of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at the mall, along the Pathankot-Jammu Highway and at various checkpoints to trace the escape route. Contrary to initial suspicions that the vehicle had headed towards Kathua, the footage showed it had travelled towards Gurdaspur.

Police set up barricades at the Babri Bypass in Gurdaspur and on routes leading to Amritsar, Dalhousie, Kangra and Kathua, and also examined toll plaza records.

The CCTV trail, combined with technical surveillance, eventually led officers to the gang and the stolen SUV. A case has been registered at Sujanpur Police Station, and further inquiries are underway to recover the weapon used in the crime and establish the gang's involvement in other offences.