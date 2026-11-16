Punjab Man's SUV Stolen At Gunpoint On Pathankot-Jammu National Highway

An SUV was looted at gunpoint on the Pathankot-Jammu National Highway on Sunday night. An unidentified man is reported to have threatened the vehicle driver with a firearm before fleeing with the white SUV.

The initial investigation has revealed that the vehicle, Mahindra XUV500 with vehicle number PB 35 AA 9902, is registered in the name of a resident from Bamial in Pathankot district of Punjab.

The car jacking took place in the Downtown area, near Sujanpur on the Pathankot-Jammu National Highway. According to the investigation, the vehicle was taken towards the Gurdaspur area. The Pathankot Police are actively searching for the vehicle.

Both the Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir Police have issued an alert along the inter-state border, said Inspector Bhupinder Singh. An alert has also been issued at the high-tech checkpoint at the Babri Bypass on the Gurdaspur-Jammu-Amritsar National Highway, where passing vehicles are currently being inspected.

Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police Manpreet Singh told PTI that the police have important leads in the matter and the accused will be arrested soon.