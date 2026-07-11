Good News For UP, Bihar Travellers: Chhapra-Pathankot Weekly Special Train From July 20

To accommodate the expected increase in passenger traffic and improve travel convenience, the Railway Administration has announced a weekly special train service between Chhapra in Bihar and Pathankot in Punjab. The Chhapra-Pathankot-Chhapra Weekly Special Train (No. 05193/05194) will operate from July 20 to September 30, completing a total of 15 trips during the period.

Train to Operate Every Monday

According to the schedule released by the Railways, Train No. 05193, the Chhapra-Pathankot Weekly Special, will run every Monday from July 20 to September 28.

The train will depart from Chhapra Junction at 2:00 pm and arrive at Pathankot at 10:15 pm the following day. Along the route, it will stop at several important stations, including Chhapra Kacheri, Dighwa Dubauli, Thawe, Tamkuhi Road, Padrauna, Kaptanganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Laksar, Roorkee, Saharanpur, Yamunanagar Jagadhri, Ambala Cantonment, Ludhiana and Jalandhar Cantonment.

Return Service Every Wednesday

In the return direction, Train No. 05194, the Pathankot-Chhapra Weekly Special, will operate every Wednesday from July 22 to September 30.

The train will leave Pathankot at 12:30 am and travel via Jalandhar Cantonment, Ludhiana, Ambala Cantonment, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Sitapur, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Kaptanganj, Padrauna, Tamkuhi Road, Thawe and Dighwa Dubauli. It will reach Chhapra Kacheri at 8:35 am the following day before terminating at Chhapra Junction at 9:15 am.

19 Coaches to Be Attached

Officials said the special train will have 19 coaches, including AC Second Class, AC Third Class, Third AC Economy, Sleeper Class, General Second Class, and luggage-cum-generator coaches.

The service is expected to offer a direct and convenient travel option for passengers across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Punjab, improving connectivity and easing travel for those commuting between the regions.