Bulldozer Action In 5 Lakh Bighas: Himanta Sarma's Big Assam Poll Promise

Assam Chief Minister also reiterated his government's tough stance on land encroachment, making a major announcement regarding future eviction drives.

"In Assam, nearly 50 lakh bighas of land are under illegal encroachment. After forming the next government, we will clear another 5 lakh bighas of land. We will take back land even from influential people and distribute it among the poor," he stated.

Targeting the Congress party's vision of "Bor Axom" (Greater Assam), Sarma launched a strong ideological attack on Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi.

"In the present situation, Congress is almost dead in Assam. Gaurav Gogoi spoke about Greater Assam, but in his vision, Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev and Madhavdev are absent, while Azan Fakir is present. He is planning a Greater Assam including Bangladesh-origin Miya people," Sarma alleged.

Confident about his stronghold, Sarma also spoke about the Jalukbari constituency, where he is seeking re-election.

Intensifying the political temperature ahead of the Assembly elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a sharp attack on opposition leaders while outlining key promises during a campaign stop in Barpeta.

Addressing the media, Sarma took a jibe at Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi, questioning his political intent.

"Lurinjyoti Gogoi is contesting the upcoming election only to get married shortly. His manifesto is - people, I've come of age, I need to get married, but no one will marry me unless I become an MLA," Sarma remarked sarcastically.

"I don't even know whom the opposition has fielded against me in Jalukbari. BJP workers are campaigning on my behalf. Last time, 74 per cent voted for me, and this time I expect 85-90 per cent support," he said.

On the party's election roadmap, the Chief Minister hinted at an extensive manifesto.

"Our manifesto will include 31 promises. The top five commitments have already been highlighted in campaign meetings. The full list will be released soon," Sarma added.