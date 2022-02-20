19,000 Congress Workers Went To Jail For People In Last 1.5 Years: Priyanka Gandhi

We gave tickets to 40% of women for UP assembly elections, said Priyanka Gandhi. (FILE)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said that around 19,000 party workers went to jail for the people in the last 1.5 years.

"Congress's 19,000 workers went to jail in the last 1.5 years, for you (public). We will waive off farmers' loans as in Chhattisgarh, half the electricity bills, and will empower women if voted to power," said the Congress leader while addressing an election rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli.

"We gave tickets to 40 per cent of women for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. It doesn't matter if they win or lose, at least they're fighting," she added.

Speaking about the Hathras rape case, the Congress general secretary asserted that the whole police force tried to stop the party leaders from meeting the family of the Dalit woman who was raped in Hathras.

"Where were they (BJP) when she was getting raped? The family told us that they didn't get any help, and were instead getting patrolled," Priyanka Gandhi stated.

The woman had died of her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29, 2020, after being assaulted and allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on September 14.

The seven-phased Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh commenced on February 10. The first two phases of the elections are complete and the polling in 59 constituencies for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections took place today.

Polling for subsequent phases will take place on February 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

