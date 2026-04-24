162 Officials Shifted After Rekha Gupta's Surprise Visit To Delhi GST Office

A surprise inspection by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has triggered a major administrative reshuffle in the State GST Department, with 162 officers and staff transferred in one of the biggest shake-ups in recent months.

The action follows the Chief Minister's unannounced visit to the State GST office on April 8, where concerns were flagged over attendance lapses, discipline issues, and delays in taxpayer services.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducts surprise inspection at a GST office. Several officials were found absent during the visit, prompting her to express sharp displeasure and signal strict action over negligence. pic.twitter.com/T8YjVH85rr — NDTV (@ndtv) April 8, 2026

During the inspection, the Chief Minister reviewed operations at the GST office and interacted with officials and taxpayers.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, several officials - including senior staff - were found absent during working hours, raising serious questions about discipline and compliance with attendance norms.

Taxpayers present at the office complained of delayed services, repeated visits for routine work, and the limited availability of officers, indicating operational inefficiencies within the department.

Following the inspection, the Chief Minister directed for strict enforcement of attendance and punctuality norms, verification of biometric attendance records and immediate strengthening of service delivery mechanisms.

Acting on the findings, the government ordered a large-scale reshuffle across the department, transferring officials who had been posted in the same positions for extended periods.

In total, 162 officers and staff were transferred, who include 3 Assistant Commissioners, 58 Section Officers (Grade-I), 22 Assistant Section Officers (Grade-II), 74 Senior Assistants (Grade-III), and 5 Junior Assistants (Grade-IV).

Officials said that the GST department action is part of a broader push by the Delhi government to tighten administrative discipline through surprise inspections and compliance checks across departments.

Earlier reviews had flagged issues such as absenteeism, procedural delays, and service inefficiencies, prompting corrective steps in multiple offices.

The Chief Minister has reiterated that public service delivery standards cannot be compromised, and that accountability will apply uniformly across all levels of administration.

According to the government, the reshuffle aims to reset the functioning of the GST department and reinforce discipline, efficiency, and responsiveness in taxpayer services.