IIT Hyderabad Student Dies After Falling From Campus Building

According to Sangareddy rural police, the student was identified as M Anirudhya, a resident of Bowenpally in Secunderabad.

Hyderabad | | Updated: February 02, 2019 03:50 IST
The youth was a fourth year student in mechanical and aerospace engineering (Representational)


Hyderabad: 

A 22-year-old student of IIT Hyderabad died Friday after allegedly falling from the seventh floor of a building on the campus, police said Friday.

The police said they have not ruled out the possibility of suicide.

"We are verifying some emails sent by the deceased to one of his friends," a police official said.

He was a fourth year student in mechanical and aerospace engineering.

