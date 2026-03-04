IIT Hyderabad SURE Internship 2026: Apply By March 10; Fellowship, Duration And Eligibility

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) is inviting applications for the Summer Undergraduate Research Exposure (SURE) 2026, a two-month-long internship for graduate and undergraduate students. Students can apply by visiting the official website, iith.ac.in.

IIT-H has opened a total of 250 seats, including 100 seats for women. Students will be offered a stipend of Rs 15,000 for two months, Rs 7,500 for one month, and Rs 10,000 for one-and-a-half months.

According to IIT-H, interns can choose one option: a one-month duration, a one-and-a-half-month duration, or the full two-month duration. No other amount or benefit shall be applicable.

Important Dates:

The application window, which opened on February 28, will close on March 10.

The results will be announced tentatively on April 15.

The internship will tentatively begin on May 15.

Eligibility Criteria

This internship opportunity is open only to students from institutions other than IIT Hyderabad who meet the following criteria:

Applicants must be:

First-year M.Sc. students (Mathematics / Physics / Chemistry / Biology), or

First-year M.A. students, or

Second or Third-year B.Tech. / B.Des. students (all branches), or

Third or Fourth-year students of an Integrated B.Tech.-M.Tech. program.

Candidates must be ranked among the top 20 per cent of their discipline based on CGPA/percentage in all previous years of study. This must be certified by the Head of the Institution/Principal at the time of application.

The applicant must be a full-time/regular student at the time of application and must continue as such until completion of the internship.

The selected candidate must be available to work full-time for a minimum of one month. Part-time or online internships are not permitted.

Selection Procedure

Applications will first undergo preliminary screening.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited for an online interview, conducted department-wise or by the assigned faculty mentor, at the discretion of the concerned department.

Selection will be based on:

Consistently outstanding academic performance (relative rank in class/university),

Work undertaken beyond regular academic curriculum,

Participation/achievements in competitive examinations such as Olympiads, National Talent Search Examinations, etc.,

Performance in the interview.

Notification of Selection

Selected candidates will be informed via email only.

The final list of selected interns will also be published on the official website under the SRC Office webpage (News/Announcements section).

For further details, students are advised to visit the official website: iit.ac.in.