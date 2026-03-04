IIT Hyderabad SURE Internship 2026: Apply By March 10; Fellowship, Duration And Eligibility

- IIT Hyderabad invites applications for SURE 2026, a 2-month research internship for students
- There are 250 seats, including 100 reserved for women, with stipends based on internship duration
- Applications open from Feb 28 to Mar 10, with results announced around April 15 and start on May 15
The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) is inviting applications for the Summer Undergraduate Research Exposure (SURE) 2026, a two-month-long internship for graduate and undergraduate students. Students can apply by visiting the official website, iith.ac.in.
IIT-H has opened a total of 250 seats, including 100 seats for women. Students will be offered a stipend of Rs 15,000 for two months, Rs 7,500 for one month, and Rs 10,000 for one-and-a-half months.
According to IIT-H, interns can choose one option: a one-month duration, a one-and-a-half-month duration, or the full two-month duration. No other amount or benefit shall be applicable.
Important Dates:
- The application window, which opened on February 28, will close on March 10.
- The results will be announced tentatively on April 15.
- The internship will tentatively begin on May 15.
Eligibility Criteria
This internship opportunity is open only to students from institutions other than IIT Hyderabad who meet the following criteria:
Applicants must be:
- First-year M.Sc. students (Mathematics / Physics / Chemistry / Biology), or
- First-year M.A. students, or
- Second or Third-year B.Tech. / B.Des. students (all branches), or
- Third or Fourth-year students of an Integrated B.Tech.-M.Tech. program.
- Candidates must be ranked among the top 20 per cent of their discipline based on CGPA/percentage in all previous years of study. This must be certified by the Head of the Institution/Principal at the time of application.
- The applicant must be a full-time/regular student at the time of application and must continue as such until completion of the internship.
- The selected candidate must be available to work full-time for a minimum of one month. Part-time or online internships are not permitted.
Selection Procedure
- Applications will first undergo preliminary screening.
- Shortlisted candidates will be invited for an online interview, conducted department-wise or by the assigned faculty mentor, at the discretion of the concerned department.
Selection will be based on:
- Consistently outstanding academic performance (relative rank in class/university),
- Work undertaken beyond regular academic curriculum,
- Participation/achievements in competitive examinations such as Olympiads, National Talent Search Examinations, etc.,
- Performance in the interview.
Notification of Selection
- Selected candidates will be informed via email only.
- The final list of selected interns will also be published on the official website under the SRC Office webpage (News/Announcements section).
For further details, students are advised to visit the official website: iit.ac.in.