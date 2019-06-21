9-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped By Neighbour In Hyderabad: Police

The girl was shifted to a medical centre for assistance and counselling: Police (Representational)

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Hyderabad at an under construction site in Ramanthapur area on Thursday, police said.

"We received a complaint from the parents of the victim, stating that, they were staying in Ramanthapur area for the past four months and working at a construction site. On Thursday, when their 9-year-old daughter who is studying 4th standard was outside the residence, their neighbour Laxman forcibly took her to an under construction site and raped her," Circle Inspector of Uppal police station told ANI over the phone.

After the incident, the victim's mother noticed blood stains on the clothes of her daughter. On being questioned by the mother, the girl narrated the whole incident.

The girl has been shifted to a medical centre for assistance and counselling. Police have formed teams to nab the accused.

A case under Indian Penal Code section 376 and Section 5 r/w 6 of POCSO Act has been registered.