World Thyroid Day 2026: Thyroid Dysfunction In Pregnancy May Increase Autism Risk In Children

World Thyroid Day is observed every year on May 25. The day aims to raise awareness about thyroid disorders and thyroid health. The Indian Thyroid Society says that around 42 million people in India live with thyroid issues and numbers will only increase. The thyroid is a gland that is located at the front of your neck. It is a part of the endocrine system which controls several important functions of the body, including producing and releasing certain hormones. The thyroid gland controls your metabolism, which eventually affects your overall body. When your thyroid doesn't work properly, it can impact the entire body.

Likewise, your thyroid gland also plays an important role during pregnancy. Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Shehla Shaikh, Endocrinologist, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, said, "Thyroid health is an important factor in upholding a baby's optimal development, particularly neurological development. Uncontrolled thyroid activity during pregnancy, especially hypothyroidism, is now being recognised to put children at higher risk for developing autism spectrum disorder (ASD)."

Thyroid Health and Foetal Brain Development

These hormones made by the thyroid gland are vital to the metabolism, growth, and development of the brain. The thyroid hormones are vital to the baby during pregnancy, particularly in the first trimester when the baby's thyroid is not fully developed. If thyroid hormone levels are low and are not well controlled for a long time, it can interfere with the baby's neurological development.

Maternal Hypothyroidism and Autism Risk

Over the past few years, several studies have found a link between developmental and behavioural disorders, including autism spectrum disorder, in children and maternal hypothyroidism. Inadequate thyroid hormone levels during crucial periods of fetal brain maturation are believed to have long-term effects on brain development and function.

Other experts note that the length and intensity of hypothyroidism are very important. Longer exposure to untreated hypothyroidism in pregnancy seems to be correlated with an increased risk for ASD. That's why early diagnosis, frequent monitoring and timely treatment are particularly critical throughout the pregnancy.

But, it is also important to note that the link shouldn't induce fear in pregnant women. The higher risk is primarily associated with untreated or poorly controlled hypothyroidism. The risk is not seen in women diagnosed early and who keep a good control over their thyroid condition with proper treatment. This means taking care of your thyroid disease can help minimize complications and contribute to a healthier pregnancy.

TSH Monitoring During Pregnancy

Dr. Shaikh said, "Thyroid hormone replacement is typically prescribed to pregnant women with hypothyroidism, most commonly levothyroxine. Thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) is checked regularly during pregnancy as thyroid hormone needs can vary from trimester to trimester. It is important that TSH levels remain in the desired range throughout each trimester, both for the mother and the development of the baby."

Hypothyroidism vs Pregnancy Fatigue

Sometimes mild symptoms of hypothyroidism can be confused with typical pregnancy ailments. Low levels of the thyroid hormone may cause fatigue, constipation, dry skin, excessive sleepiness, hair loss and feeling cold. Regular screening and follow-up is important, particularly for women who have a history of thyroid disease or family history of thyroid disease, as these symptoms may be similar to those seen during normal pregnancy.

Women who have thyroid issues, irregular periods, fertility problems, or even pregnancy complications previously will also benefit from having their thyroid function checked before they attempt to conceive. Optimal thyroid care before and during pregnancy may have a tremendous impact on the health of mother and child.

Although there are many factors that contribute to the development of autism spectrum disorder, environmental and genetic influences, among others, good maternal health is a key preventive measure. Educating women about the importance of thyroid function during pregnancy, early detection, and thyroid treatment are vital, says Dr. Shaikh.

The bottom line for pregnant women is that thyroid disorders should not go without care during pregnancy. If timely diagnosed and thyroid hormone levels are monitored and controlled, most women can have healthy pregnancies and healthy babies.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.