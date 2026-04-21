Certain Prenatal Medications Can Increase The Risk Of Autism, Finds New Study

A new study has found that certain medications taken during pregnancy may be linked to a higher chance of a child being diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The study was led by researchers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) and published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry. ASD are a diverse group of conditions related to brain development that affects how people see others and socialise with them. This causes problems in communication and getting along with others socially. Mayo Clinic says that the term 'spectrum' in autism spectrum disorder refers to the wide range of symptoms and the severity of these symptoms.

What The Study Found

Researchers at UNMC analysed data from about one-third of all US births between 2014 and 2023. They focused on a class of medications called sterol biosynthesis-inhibiting medications, or SBIMs, which are often used to treat conditions like high cholesterol, certain infections, and some respiratory problems.

The team found that mothers who were prescribed at least one SBIM during pregnancy had about a 1.47-fold higher risk of their child later receiving an autism diagnosis, compared with women who did not take these drugs. When multiple SBIMs were taken at the same time, the added risk increased further; for each extra SBIM, the risk went up by about 1.33 times, with women prescribed four or more of these drugs seeing a roughly 2.3-fold higher risk.

How These Medicines May Affect The Brain

The study focuses on drugs that interfere with the body's cholesterol-synthesis pathway, a process that helps create sterols such as cholesterol and related molecules. These molecules are important building blocks for cell membranes and certain signaling molecules in the developing foetal brain, and even small disruptions during pregnancy may affect how brain circuits form.

The researchers emphasise that the mechanism is still not fully understood, but the consistent link across millions of records suggests that these biochemical changes could make the developing brain more vulnerable to neurodevelopmental problems, including autism. They also note that the same medications are usually safe for adults outside of pregnancy, where the developing brain is not exposed.

Karoly Mirnics, MD, PhD, senior author, dean and director of the UNMC Munroe-Meyer Institute, said, "Our findings do not suggest that these medications are unsafe for adults. But they raise important questions about their use during pregnancy, a period when even small biochemical disruptions may have outsized effects on fetal brain development."

Why This Matters For Pregnant Women

One of the key findings from the study is that pregnancy is a uniquely sensitive period, and even widely used, routine medications can have outsized effects on the foetus. The authors do not recommend that women stop taking necessary medicines on their own, but they urge clinicians to carefully weigh the benefits and risks of SBIMs and similar drugs when prescribing them to pregnant patients.

Women who are pregnant or planning a pregnancy should talk openly with their doctors about any medications they are taking, including over-the-counter drugs and supplements. If a drug is found to be linked with a higher autism risk, doctors may be able to switch to safer alternatives or adjust the dose.

Autism is a complex condition that has no one cause and is shaped by many factors. This includes genetics, environment, and possibly other prenatal exposures such as infections, inflammation, and certain other medications. This study adds one more piece to that puzzle, but it does not prove that SBIMs alone cause autism, nor does it suggest that avoiding them will prevent ASD in every case.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.